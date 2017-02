The Woodside webcam is looking North from Woodside in Queens NY towards the Bronx. In the distance is LaGuardia Airport and the Whitestone Bridge. The webcam has been up and running since December 1999 with 24/7 cam images (more or less).

Not sure if you all have noticed but the lights are back on on the Whitestone Bridge. They were off for a long long time while they did work on the bridge. Makes for a pretty picture with the lights on.