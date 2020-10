Fall Colors

Hi all, my wife and I were able to get away last week for our anniversary (32 years by the way). We stayed at an Airbnb in Chatham NY and it was the perfect time to catch the fall colors. My wife was kind enough to put up with my request to capture a timelapse video of our hike. We went to Beebe Hill one day and climbed the old firetower and I was able capture this timelapse of the great fall colors.

Beebe Hill Firetower

